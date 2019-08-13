This Air Jordan 1 Is Dressed in Colors Inspired By Michael Jordan’s Alma Mater

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG.

Prior to the start of the latest academic year, Jordan Brand is delivering a new iteration of the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG this month that integrates colors from Michael Jordan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

The latest style is executed with a sail-colored leather upper that’s paired with darker obsidian tones on the toe, eyelets, ankle collar and Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding a bit of pop is the brand’s university blue hue on the heel counter and Nike Air branding on the tongue tag. Matching the upper is the aforementioned sail tones covering a majority of the midsole that’s finished off with an obsidian rubber outsole.

Expect this UNC-inspired Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG to launch via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Aug. 31. Retail pricing is set at $160.

In related Jordan Brand news, the coveted “Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 returns Saturday with a renewed satin upper dropping exclusively in women’s sizing. And that’s only the only black, red and white Jordan 1 releasing. The iconic “Chicago” colorway is also reportedly making a comeback next year in time for 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend taking place in the Windy City.

