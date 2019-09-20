The Latest Air Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Covered With Barcodes

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "First Class Flight."

Jordan Brand’s latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG shoe is inspired by its very own shipping department.

An official look shows that the “First Class Flight” Air Jordan 1 will don a clean white-based leather upper with micro-perforations throughout the entirety of the shoe. Adding a bit of contrast are bright yellow accents found on the ankle collar, tongue tag, Swoosh branding and the rubber outsole. Additional details include barcode and shipping labels covering the heel and medial ankle collar to reinforce the first-class mail theme.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “First Class Flight” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “First Class Flight.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “First Class Flight.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel portion of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “First Class Flight.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “First Class Flight.” CREDIT: Nike

The forthcoming Air Jordan 1 “First Class Flight” is slated to drop on Sept. 26 via Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $160. In related Jordan news, fans can get a better look at the anticipated “Shattered Backboard 3.0” Air Jordan 1 dropping next month courtesy of Flight Club.

