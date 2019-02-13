These Air Jordan Sneakers Are Covered With 15,000 Crystals — And You Won’t Believe the Price Tag

When it comes to sneaker customization, the Air Jordan 1 is among the most popular silhouettes. Conceptual artist Dan Life (Daniel Jacob) has transformed the popular sneaker into a wearable piece of art with his latest Jordan 1 “Northern Lights.”

This luxurious version of the kicks will utilize the “Los Angeles” Air Jordan 1 Retro colorway as the foundation, featuring more than 15,000 crystals that have been set by hand.

The sneaker glistens from the tiny blue-tinted gems individually placed throughout the entirety of the upper. Additional details include a tan sock liner, white colored tongue and midsole, which sit atop a blue translucent outsole. According to the artist, the pair is wearable and is available for purchase in a limited run, with sizes ranging between men’s 8 to 14.

The Air Jordan 1 “Northern Lights” custom shoe is available for purchase now on Jacob’s website, Thedanlife.com, for a whopping price of $5,500, with a six- to eight-week delivery time frame.

Jacob’s Jordan 1 customs began to make headlines last year when he unveiled a crystalized version of the kicks in the “Chicago” iteration, which was featured in Latin music star J Balvin’s sneaker closets.

Want more?

The Shoe Surgeon Merges the Off-White Air Max 97 and Air Jordan 1 Into a $3,500 Sneaker

Travis Scott Debuts New Air Jordan 1 Low Onstage at the Grammys

FN Exclusive: J Balvin’s Sneaker Closet Includes Crystal Air Jordan 1s and Prestos By Virgil Abloh