How to Get the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Shoe Collab After It Quickly Sold Out

The lateral side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low.

Out of nowhere, Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration quietly released last weekend in extremely limited quantities that prompted the special-edition shoes to quickly sell out. If you weren’t able to cop a pair, not all hope is lost.

As a refresher, the sneakers boast a soft black suede upper that’s paired with Dark Mocha overlays throughout. Similar to Scott’s initial Air Jordan 1 High collab, the lateral side features a large reverse Swoosh branding in white with Scott’s Cactus Jack branding printed on the medial side. Additional details include a caricature on the heel alongside the Jordan Wings logo, which sits atop a white midsole and brown outsole.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. CREDIT: Nike

Bids for the sold-out sneakers currently start at $598 for size 12 on StockX; smaller sizes ranging between men’s 7 to 9 are upwards of $800. Meanwhile, the FlightClub marketplace’s lowest bid starts at $1,600 for size 8.5.

Fans who don’t want to pay resale for the coveted shoes can also expect the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 collaboration to launch sometime this summer at select Jordan Brand retailers for $250.

