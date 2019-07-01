Iconic Swoosh Branding Has Been Removed From This Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jordan Brand will be taking a different approach to the next Air Jordan 1 release by removing the iconic Swoosh branding on the popular silhouette.

Thanks to @hanzuying on Instagram, a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG Defiant boasts a white-based leather upper that’s contrasted by black leather overlays with red stitching. As the name of this variant suggests, the standout feature is seen on the lateral side with all that’s left is threading from the removal of the Swoosh. The medial sides remain true to the original design with the logo in a vibrant yellow hue. Capping off the look is a traditional Jordan 1 tooling with a white midsole and a black outsole.

According to py_rates on Twitter, fans can expect the “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 1 High OG Defiant to arrive at select Jordan Brand locations starting on July 27 for $175. In related news, Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 6 collab is rumored to release this summer.

*RELEASE DATE LEAK ALERT*: The @Jumpman23 AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH OG DEFIANT will dropping in a BLACK/TOUR YELLOW-WHITE-GYM RED colourway on July 27th.

The pair will retail at $175.

Are these a must cop for you? Let us know.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/2vBNjuYGTC — PY_RATES™ (@py_rates) July 1, 2019

Check out the video below on how to effectively clean your kicks.

Want more?

Jayson Tatum Joins the Jordan Brand Roster

The Coveted ‘Cool Gray’ Air Jordan 4 Is Rumored to Return in August

Take a Closer Look at Travis Scott’s Upcoming Air Jordan 6 Collaboration