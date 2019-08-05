This Rare Air Jordan 1 Was Given Out to Members of Jordan Brand’s Design Studio Team

Unlike the Fragment x Air Jordan 3 sample that found its way last week onto reselling platform GOAT, another coveted Air Jordan sample has come to light, and this time, it is available for purchase. But it’s going to cost you.

Known as the “Design Studio” Air Jordan 1 High, this sample pair was created exclusively for the members of Jordan Brand’s 2018 design studios team. The shoe features the color blocking of the classic “Black Toe” colorway, executed with a white leather upper and black accents on the mudguard, eye stay, ankle collar and the Swoosh branding on the sides. This iteration’s standout feature is multicolored canvas panels on the heel with the roman numerals “MMXVIII” embroidered onto the heel counter to represent the year 2018. Although not pictured, each member of the 2018 Jordan Brand design team’s name is printed onto the insole.

Fans who wear a men’s size 10.5 and have about $10,000 laying around can get their hands on this exclusive “Design Studios” Air Jordan 1 sample now at sneaker consignment shop Urban Necessities.

In related Jordan Brand news, Travis Scott’s forthcoming Air Jordan 6 collaboration is rumored to arrive on Sept. 14 and will sell for $250.

Check out the celebrity highlights from the FNAAs below.

Want more?

Travis Scott’s Next Air Jordan Collaboration Gets a Rumored Release Date

Here’s a Closer Look at the Rare Fragment x Air Jordan 3 Sample Courtesy of GOAT

Kobe Bryant’s Next Signature Sneaker Might Come With Innovative, New Nike Tech