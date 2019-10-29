How to Get the Air Jordan 1 ‘Fearless’ Sneakers in Chicago Bulls-UNC Colors

Jordan Brand is gearing up for its holiday season of releases, which starts off with a new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 1 High.

Announced earlier this month as part of the brand’s “Fearless Ones” collection is a new “Fearless” iteration that’s unofficially inspired by Michael Jordan’s transition from his days at the University of North Carolina to then playing for the Chicago Bulls. The shoe combines University Blue and Gym Red patent leather overlays on the white-based leather upper, which is set off with a black and gold jeweled wings logo near the ankle collar.

This iteration also pays homage to the 10th anniversary of Jordan’s basketball Hall of Fame speech in 2009: “Limits, like fears, are often just an illusion,” he said. The last line of the speech and a crossed-out version of the word “Fear” is emblazoned on the insoles. Finishing off the look is a white midsole and a red outsole.

The new Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless” is set to be released Saturday on the SNKRS app as well as at select Jordan Brand stockists for a retail price of $160.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless.” CREDIT: Nike

Top view of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless.” CREDIT: Nike

