Sign up for our newsletter today!

How to Get the Air Jordan 1 ‘Fearless’ Sneakers in Chicago Bulls-UNC Colors

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Fearless'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Fearless."
CREDIT: Nike

Jordan Brand is gearing up for its holiday season of releases, which starts off with a new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 1 High.

Announced earlier this month as part of the brand’s “Fearless Ones” collection is a new “Fearless” iteration that’s unofficially inspired by Michael Jordan’s transition from his days at the University of North Carolina to then playing for the Chicago Bulls. The shoe combines University Blue and Gym Red patent leather overlays on the white-based leather upper, which is set off with a black and gold jeweled wings logo near the ankle collar.

This iteration also pays homage to the 10th anniversary of Jordan’s basketball Hall of Fame speech in 2009: “Limits, like fears, are often just an illusion,” he said. The last line of the speech and a crossed-out version of the word “Fear” is emblazoned on the insoles. Finishing off the look is a white midsole and a red outsole.

The new Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless” is set to be released Saturday on the SNKRS app as well as at select Jordan Brand stockists for a retail price of $160.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Fearless'
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Fearless'
The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Fearless'
Top view of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Fearless'
The heel of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Fearless'
The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Fearless.”
CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Streetwear Brand Rokit Releases ‘Friends and Family’ Nike Kyrie 5 That’s Limited to Only 300 Pairs

Official Images for Kyrie Irving’s Next Nike Signature Basketball Sneaker Have Surfaced

Kendrick Lamar Teases Upcoming Nike Collab on Instagram Stories

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad