The Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’ Rumored to Return In Its Original High-Top Form

When it comes to basketball sneakers, the Air Jordan 1 in its Chicago Bulls-inspired red, white, and black is regarded as one of the most iconic shoes of all time. And it’s rumored that the shoes are making a return early next year.

According to @soleheatonfeet on Twitter, the forthcoming launch will be labeled as the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “New Beginnings.” It’s believed to boast a higher cut leather upper that’s closer to the version released more than three decades ago. The kicks are expected to feature a white-based leather upper that’s contrasted by varsity red overlays, along with a black Swoosh branding on the sides, laces and collar.

A release date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, but according to the leaked news, the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “New Beginnings” is rumored to release sometime in February to coincide with the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend taking place in Chicago.

(Note that the sneakers pictured are an original version from 1985 and may not represent the pair that’s rumored to release next year.)

