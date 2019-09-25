Leaked Images Have Emerged of the ‘Yeezreel’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2

It appears that the recently leaked “Yecheil” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 won’t be the only style releasing before the year’s end as a new iteration of the popular Yeezy model has surfaced.

New images provided by @yeezyseason2 showcases a first look at what’s expected to be called “Yeezreel,” which currently has a tentative release date in December. Resembling the released “Glow-in-the-Dark” model that dropped in May, this style features a similar eye-catching green color palette while introducing a new Primeknit design on the upper. A yellow-tinted translucent stripe is featured on the lateral side along with the plush Boost-cushioned midsole and a glow-in-the-dark rubber outsole sitting underneath.

Two versions of the “Yeezreel” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are expected to launch, according to the Instagram account, including one with 3M reflective material on the upper and the other without. As of now, official release information surrounding the latest Yeezy 350 V2s has not been announced.

This year, the popularity of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy sneaker line earned him $150 million before taxes. West recently topped Forbes‘ list of the highest-paid hip-hop stars; Yeezy is on pace to bring in $1.5 billion in sales annually.

