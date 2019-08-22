Here Are All the Adidas Yeezy Styles Expected to Drop in September

Kanye West fans will be in for a treat in September as rumors suggest that over ten different styles from his coveted Adidas Yeezy line are expected to launch throughout the month.

Thanks to py_rates on Instagram, the leaker account has rounded up every single style along with their scheduled release dates. Fans of both the Yeezy Boost 700 and the V2 variation can expect the new “Magnet” and “Inertia” colorways to arrive during the first week of the month. Just like its previous launches, the shoes will retail for $300 each.

Preparing for the harsh winter weather conditions in the months ahead, three tonal “Salt,” “Rock,” and “Oil” makeups of the Desert Boot are coming on Sept. 14.

It has been a few months since fans have seen a release of the Powerphase sneaker but it is slated to return next month in a never-before-seen “Clear Brown” iteration on Sept. 18 prior to the fan-favorite Yeezy 350 V2 arriving in new “Cloud” and “Citrin” colorways in both its reflective and non-reflective styles. Capping off the month is a “Hospital Blue” Yeezy Boost 700 slated to drop on Sept. 28.

