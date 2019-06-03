New Images of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Scuba Sneakers Have Emerged

Kanye West’s much-talked-about Adidas Yeezy Scuba sneaker is making headlines once again after new photographs of the shoe surfaced online.

The latest images, captured by Highsnobiety photographer Bryan Luna (@bryanluna.co on Instagram), show off the shoe’s minimal silhouette. The upper boasts a gray hue on the neoprene scuba fabric, which sits atop an ultrathin outsole. West debuted the high-top sneakers last month at Coachella during one of his “Sunday Service” gospel performances, which generated a huge reaction from fans (and rap star 50 Cent, who took to social media to voice his displeasure with the kicks).

Release information surrounding the forthcoming Adidas Yeezy Scuba sneakers is currently unknown.

In related Yeezy news, the anticipated all-black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is slated to launch Friday on Adidas.com/Yeezy and on Yeezy Supply for $220.

