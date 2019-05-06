Take All My Money: There Are 3 New Yeezys You Are Going to Want

It would appear as if Adidas and Kanye West want to make sure your entire sneaker collection has at least one Yeezy in it.

Today, Yeezy Mafia posted images of another new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway, dubbed “Antlia.” The account stated the shoe is a special release, although no info if, or when, they will hit retail was provided. The look boasts a beige hue reminiscent of what West and Adidas used on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Butter.”

Also, Yeezy Mafia provided a release date for the upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black” drop. According to the account, the reflective iteration of the sneakers will hit stores June 7 and the non-reflective version will arrive June 8 in full-family sizing. The black monochromatic look has subtle hits of red to provide contrast.

And if one all-black shoe isn’t enough, fans will have a shot at picking up another: the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta.” Between yesterday and today, several Instagram accounts — including @yankeekicks and @hanzuying — have showed off several images of the shoe. And user @anzuying stated the style is scheduled to drop June 29 and retail for $300.

