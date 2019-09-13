Kanye Is Keeping the Sneaker Drops Coming — Including 3 New Powerphases

It appears that Kanye West wants your closet to be full of Yeezys.

Sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Season posted via Instagram info on three potential Adidas Yeezy Powerphase releases slated for this month. The image via @yeezyseason2 showed the “Simple Brown,” “Clear Brown” and “Quite Grey” iterations of the simple and clean silhouette.

The release date for the shoes, according to Yeezy Season, is scheduled for Sept. 18. Although no pricing info was shared, past Powerphase colorways retailed for $120.

The rapper-turned-designer has been on a tear with the sneaker releases as of late. Aside from teasing the Foam Runner and the Boost 350 V3, there have been several drops or shoes slated for release before month’s end including the Boost 700 “Magnet,” the 700 V2 “Inertia,” new colorways of the Desert Boot, the “Hospital Blue” Boost 700 V2, the “Cloud White” and “Citrin” 350 V2 and an all-black Yeezy basketball sneaker.

