One of Yeezy’s Most-Wanted Colorways Will Release In Full Family Sizes Soon

The new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Lundmark” is slated to drop in sizes for men, women, kids and infants come July 13.

The “Lundmark” comes with a grayish cream re-engineered Primeknit upper, a translucent stripe extending from the toe box to the heel, a signature Boost-cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Lundmark” featuring a grayish cream upper, a post-dyed monofilament side stripe and a rubber Boost sole. CREDIT: Adidas

The “Lundmark” will be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and select retailers with men’s sizing for $220, $160 for kids and $140 for infants. A reflective variation will drop two days prior on July 11.

Trusted source Yeezy Mafia tweeted last week that the “Lundmark” has been selling for $600 on Sockx.com and could be the most coveted colorway out of Kanye West’s latest regional pack.

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Lundmark" is already selling for $600 on @StockX and might be the most wanted colorway of the regional pack.

In other Yeezy-related news: leaked images of the unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 451 silhouette appeared online last week. The rapper-turned-designer first showed off the unique sneakers in a since-deleted tweet last year in April.

