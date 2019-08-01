These Yeezy Sneakers Are Expected to Restock After Time Runs Out on Mysterious Countdown Clock

“Good luck to all,” began a teaser of new Yeezy sneaker styles set to launch tomorrow, according to Instagram influencer Damaries Negron.

Sneakerheads might need good luck to beat obsessive buyers at 9 a.m. ET on Friday when a restock of at least eight styles are expected to be available on Adidas Yeezy and Yeezy Supply websites. Earlier today, content on both product pages had been mysteriously replaced by a countdown clock, sparking a frenzy of curiosity and fanfare. Subscribers to the Adidas Yeezy email newsletters also received a blank email featuring the clock.

“Adidas.com and YeezySuppy.com [are] gearing up for a huge restock tomorrow,” Negron commented on her Instagram account, sharing a list of popular Yeezy shoe styles. She explained, “After the closing of one of their warehouses, they finally decided to restock these shoes to the public. Countdowns are set for tomorrow and we have info on some of the shoes dropping.”

The styles Negron listed include: “OG Grey Yeezy 750, Cream Yeezy 350, Black/Red Bred V2 350, Static Yeezy 350, Zebra Yeezy 350, Black Yeezy 700, Beluga 1.0 Yeezy 350, Yellow 350 V2, Yeezy 350.”

No official confirmation has verified the accuracy of Negron’s list.

Adidas Yeezy home page. CREDIT: Adidas

