Kanye West Has a New Yeezy on the Way — but It’s Not a Sneaker

Kanye West arrives at the Versace pre-fall 2019 show in New York.

More Yeezys are on the way this month, but the latest isn’t a sneaker.

On April 13, Adidas and rapper-turned-designer Kanye West will deliver the Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock.” The style, according to the brand, will be a U.S.-only release and retail for $200 on Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select retailers and via Yeezy Supply.

Related Nike Snatches Naomi Osaka From Adidas in Surprise Endorsement Deal Beyoncé Joins Adidas Family -- See Her Sneaker Style Through the Years Trae Young Keeps It Cool on the Court in Icee-Inspired Sneakers

The newest Yeezy shoe is executed with a nubuck upper with sections of mesh and suede overlays. The look also boasts a reflective pull tab and a durable rubber outsole.

Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock” CREDIT: Adidas

The front of the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock.” CREDIT: Adidas

A look from above the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas announcement of the Yeezy Desert Boot’s release isn’t the first time the brand and West have made headlines for footwear this week.

On Wednesday, Yeezy Supply shared on Instagram a look at a glow-in-the-dark Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The latest iteration of the shoe is executed with a bold neon color on the upper, as well as plush Boost midsole cushioning and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

The last Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to hit stores was the “Clay” look, which arrived on March 30.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video of FN’s cover shoot with rap star Meek Mill below.

Want more?

First Look at the ‘Glow-in-the-Dark’ Adidas Yeezys Everyone Will Want This Spring

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Clay’ Quickly Sold Out, But You Can Still Get Them

Here’s What This Sneaker Fan Found Inside His Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Geode’