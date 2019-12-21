These Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Zebra’ Sneakers Aren’t What You Think

Kanye West’s Yeezy line of shoes with Adidas is at the top of its game, with styles selling out within minutes and new looks arriving with great frequency. Now, they are turning into art.

Jonathan Cheban, one of wife Kim Kardashian West’s best friends, shared a different take on a Yeezy shoe on his Instagram account, @foodgod. The video shows Cheban, alongside artist Felix Semper, showing off a sneaker that looks like the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” but is made actually from a special stretchable paper. The sculpture looks realistic when resting but when pulled, stretches to reveal its true construction.

Cheban jokes in the clip saying: “Check out the new Yeezys. What, you thought you had this one? Not this one!”

The rapper turned designer and Adidas debuted their first collection together in 2015 with Yeezy “Season 1.” The Yeezy Boost 350 silhouette dropped originally in June of 2015 and has since gone on to become a classic in the closets of sneakerheads.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” colorway dropped two years later in February 2017 and now has been restocked three times. A fourth restock happened today with pairs selling for $220 on the Adidas app in North America.

Want more?

Adidas Has Officially Unveiled the Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Azael’