Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Wave Runner’ Returns This Saturday In Full-Family-Sizing

Sneaker fans who missed out on yesterday’s pre-launch for the return of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” will have another chance at the coveted sneakers this Saturday.

As a refresher, the “Wave Runner” is executed with gray leather and mesh upper that’s contrasted by black overlays and blue underlays on the midfoot. Reflective details are added onto the heel counter along and onto the Three Stripes branding on the sides. The shoe’s standout feature lies within the tooling thanks to its ultra-plush Boost cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

The Yeezy Boost 700 model first debuted in the “Wave Runner” colorway back in 2017 but was only available in men’s sizing. This time, the kicks will be available in full-family sizing for a retail price of $300 for men’s, $180 for kids, and $150 for infants. The shoes will launch on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, the Adidas app, and at select Three Stripes stockists this Saturday.

The “Wave Runner” Yeezy Boost 700 will be joined by another Yeezy style releasing this month with the “Bone White” Yeezy 500 scheduled to drop in full family sizing on Aug. 24.

