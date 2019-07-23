Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Wave Runner’ Will Reportedly Be Rereleased in Full Family Sizing

With the release of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner,” Kanye West helped kick off the dad shoe craze.

While the shoe has already been available at retail three times, fans who were unable to purchase it at face value will soon have another chance, according to Yeezy Mafia. On Instagram, @yeezymafia told fans to expect the style to be rereleased on Aug. 17, and this time, it says, fans can get the kicks in full family sizing.

The retro-inspired Yeezy Boost 700 features a bulky silhouette courtesy of a wavy, oversize midsole. The style initially dropped for pre-order in August 2017 at a retail price of $300. The technology in the sneaker includes a rubber outsole with a herringbone traction pattern, a foam midsole and the inner Boost cushioning, which rests directly underneath the foot.

Adidas has yet to confirm an official drop date for the shoes, which have been one of the most popular Yeezy styles since being released in 2017.

In other Yeezy Boost 700 news, Yeezy Mafia reportedly said last week that the silhouette would drop soon in a new shade: magnet. A launch date for the sneakers has yet to be announced, but they’ll reportedly sell for $300, the same price point as the “Wave Runner.”

Watch the video below to see how to keep your sneakers clean.

