Kanye West Spotted In Yet Another Brand New Adidas Yeezy Sneaker

Just days after spotted in what many sneaker fans believe to be the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3, Kanye West has stepped out on the streets of Los Angeles in yet another pair of unreleased Yeezy sneakers.

While Adidas and West have yet to officially confirm the model, many are speculating that the newest silhouette could potentially be the V3 variation to the coveted Yeezy Boost 700 line. Thanks to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the mid-top lifestyle running sneakers appears to boast a cream-colored translucent upper that’s decorated with intricate graphics underneath. Additional detail includes subtle Three Stripes branding seen on the lateral side, a gray tongue. Capping off the look is a white midsole that’s expected to feature the brand’s signature Boost cushioning. Boost is considered to be one of the most comfortable cushioning technology in the market right now thanks to its ultra-plush material, which allows for the wearers to achieve all-day comfort.

Adidas and West have yet to officially announce official release details surrounding the latest Adidas Yeezy sneaker. In related news, the regional-exclusive “Lundmark” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is releasing tomorrow in full family sizing.

