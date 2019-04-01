Here’s What This Sneaker Fan Found Inside His Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Geode’

While fans patiently await the release of Kanye West’s ninth studio album “Yandhi,” it appears that select fans may have had access to the highly anticipated project all along.

Related Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Geode' Quickly Sold Out -- Here's How You Can Still Buy Them Kanye West Launches Yeezy Lemonade Stand to Benefit Mental Illness Charity Kim Kardashian Enjoys a Spa Day in These Buzzy Unreleased Yeezy Sneakers

According to a 15-year-old Calabasas resident named Braxtyn, who goes by @yandhi_yeet on Instagram, he discovered a USB drive tucked within the midsole of his limited-edition Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” sneakers after deciding to cut his pair in half as a stunt for social media. The caption on the destroyed Yeezys read “WE FOUND THE YANDHI ALBUM WHILE CHOPPING UP GEODES! The USBs are numbered 1-50. Has anyone else found one?”

Before fans start cutting up your pairs of Yeezys in hope of finding the much-delayed album, there’s a catch. According to the Instagram account, the fan has posted his findings on the specially marked USB drive including the supposed track list featuring 10 songs with plenty of indication of an April Fools’ Day prank. A hidden message includes the first letter of each song spells out “April Fools” as well as the term “Poisson D’avril” that refers to the annual holiday in French.

Last month, Kanye West and Adidas partnered with families across the country to release the “Geode” Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ($300) in homemade lemonade stands prior to its scheduled release date, with all proceeds benefitting mental health awareness.

Want more?

Kanye West Launches Yeezy Lemonade Stand to Benefit Mental Illness Charity

Here’s When You Can Buy the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Geode’

Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Geode’ Quickly Sold Out — Here’s How You Can Still Buy Them