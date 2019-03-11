Here’s When You Can Buy the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Geode’

Kanye West and Adidas are making sure Yeezy fans have plenty of sneakers to add to their collections. After a region-specific 350 V2 release on Saturday, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” will hit stores.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” boasts a black roller knit and premium leather upper with gray and brown nubuck overlays. The sneaker also features reflective details, a classic gum outsole and full-length plush Boost midsole cushioning.

The sneaker is scheduled to hit stores on March 23 and will come with a $300 price tag. The look will be sold via Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select retailers and Yeezysupply.com.

A look from the front of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode.” CREDIT: Adidas

A look from above the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode.” CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” outsole. CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode.” CREDIT: Adidas

Images and rumored release info of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” circulated on social media late last month, including a post on the Yeezy Mafia Instagram account, which showed the sneaker paired a pair of “Umber Core” Calabasas track pants.

The last Yeezy sneaker to hit stores was the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia,” which arrived on March 9 and also retailed for $300. The shoe has sold out via Adidas’ online store and on Yeezysupply.com.

