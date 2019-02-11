The Latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Dad Sneaker Gets an Earthy Makeover

Rumors surrounding Kanye West and his popular Adidas Yeezy footwear line have been making the rounds on social media once again.

The Yeezy Mafia, the leaker group that’s known to release early news on all things Adidas Yeezy, has revealed the latest information regarding another soon-to-be-released Yeezy Boost 700 V2.

The “Cement” colorway features a range of layered materials and textures (including mesh, suede and leather) in earthy tones. Various brown hues are seen on the lateral and medial side along with the subtle Three Stripes branding on the underlay. A contrasting dark gray midsole embodies a full-length Boost cushioning unit, and a gum bottom outsole caps off the entire look. According to the group, “Cement” is rumored to arrive sometime during the spring and summer months.

YEEZY BOOST 700 V2

CEMENT

SPRING SUMMER 2019 pic.twitter.com/vRgEqQDCmT — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) February 8, 2019

Also rumored to be released around the same time is the new “Geode” colorway that’s similar to “Cement.” The upper sports a gray mesh base that’s paired with light brown.

YEEZY BOOST 700 V2

GEODE

SPRING 2019 pic.twitter.com/6aXbFDvxud — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) December 28, 2018

Sneaker fans should expect both upcoming releases to generate a similar amount of buzz to previous drops with pairs expected to sell out quickly when they arrive on Adidas.com and at select Three Stripes retailers for a retail price of $300.

