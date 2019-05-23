This All-Black Yeezy Boost 700 Sneaker Will Be Releasing Next Month

The “Vanta” Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 is reportedly dropping next week, but it appears that another stealthy colorway of the chunky dad sneaker is on the way.

The latest announcement comes courtesy of the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram today showcasing an official look at the forthcoming release. Unlike the “Vanta,” the latest “Utility Black” iteration will arrive in the original version of the Yeezy Boost 700. The kicks boast a mesh upper that’s combined with premium leather and suede overlays wrapping around the mudguard onto the heel counter. The stealthy shade overlaps onto the chunky midsole that encapsulates the Three Stripes’ signature Boost technology. Completing the look is a contrasting gum outsole.

As reported by the Yeezy Mafia, fans will be able to pick up the “Utility Black” Yeezy Boost 700 starting on June 29 on Adidas.com/Yeezy, YeezySupply.com. According to the caption, the pairs will also be available at select Adidas retailers globally. Retail price is set at $300.

In related news, the highly anticipated “Glow” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will officially release this Saturday in full family sizing ($250 for men’s, $180 for kids’ and $160 for infants) on Adidas.com/Yeezy as well as on YeezySupply.com.

