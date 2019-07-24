Images of Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Teal Blue’ Leak, Rumored for Release This Fall

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 is releasing in a new colorway in “Teal Blue” for fall, according to Yeezy Mafia.

While official imagery and details on the style have yet to drop, the popular Twitter account has leaked purported photos. The silhouette is designed with a medium gray base and darker overlays. The toe box is dark teal, and a brown rubber gum outsole rests on the bottom. Neon orange lacing provides a contrast of colors.

YEEZY BOOST 700

TEAL BLUE

COMING SOON

Like many other Yeezy styles, the sneaker features “Boost” cushioning, which is widely regarded as one of Adidas’ most comfortable construction models.

The Yeezy Boost 700 is one of Kanye West’s best-selling styles with a retro-inspired look that fits in with the recent dad shoe craze. The shoe’s original colorway, called “Wave Runner,” is reportedly getting rereleased in August in full family sizing. The drop will be the fourth of the rapper-designer’s “Wave Runner” silhouette.

Another Yeezy Boost 700 colorway, “Magnet,” is rumored to be releasing this fall, too.

The Yeezy Boost 700 “Teal Blue” will reportedly sell for $300, the same price as its other colorways. Official information regarding the pricing and release date has yet to be announced by Adidas, so stay tuned.

