Here’s When the Next Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Dad Sneaker Is Rumored to Release

Following a monthlong hiatus to start off the new year, Kanye West and Adidas are back with a brand-new iteration of the Yeezy Boost 700, rumored to launch next month.

The latest round of leaks comes courtesy of The Yeezy Mafia on Twitter, featuring the highly celebrated Yeezy Boost 700 dad sneaker in a colorway that fans of the line may recognize.

This “Salt” makeup opts for gray hues throughout the majority of the kicks, including on the leather-based running-styled upper, with suede panels acting as the mudguard and heel counter. Breathable mesh covers the Three Stripes branding, which is vaguely seen on both the lateral and medial sides while also used on both the tongue and the ankle collar. A light blue tint offsets the rest of the shoe, seen on the chunky Boost-cushioned midsole, with contrasting black accents found by the heel and on the Trefoil branding on the outsole.

This isn’t the first time West and the sportswear giant have utilized this colorway on a Yeezy release; the “Salt” color blocking made its debut on last year’s launch of the Yeezy 500.

According to The Yeezy Mafia, the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt” is expected to arrive on Feb. 23 with a retail price of $300 on Adidas.com/yeezy and at select Adidas retailers.

In other Adidas Yeezy-related news, here’s a look at some of the brand-new silhouettes rumored to launch throughout this year, including the highly anticipated basketball model.

