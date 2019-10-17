A Brand New Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Is Reportedly Arriving in 2020

Kanye West at the 2019 Met Gala.

Along with the two soon-to-be-released Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien” and Yeezy Basketball styles, fans of Kanye West’s footwear line can expect another new silhouette coming soon.

According to the Yeezy Mafia , the newest model is expected to be called the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN. Unlike its V1 and V2 predecessors, this version of the 700 model features a nylon material on the upper instead of the traditional combination of leather, suede and mesh. The upper is printed with large “700” branding, in 3M reflective material, across both sides of the midfoot. Capping off the design is a full-length Boost-cushioned midsole for maximum comfort, as well as a rubber outsole for traction.

The shoe is expected to be released in two contrasting colorways: “Orange” as well as a “Triple Black” iteration that was spotted on West’s feet earlier this year.

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is slated to make its retail debut in early 2020 for a retail price of $220, which is remarkably cheaper than the usual $300 price tag for the rest of the Yeezy Boost 700 models. In related news, a handful of Adidas Yeezy styles are scheduled to be released next month.

