An Electric Yellow Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Is Rumored for Release in 2020

Kanye West is keeping the neon trend alive in 2020.

According to sneaker leaker Yeezy Mafia, the rapper has an electric yellow Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Phosphor” due to release next spring.

The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is a new Yeezy model that fans first learned of in October. Unlike the other shoes in the Yeezy 700 franchise, the MNVN has a nylon upper (others have featured a mix of suede, leather and mesh). The sneaker is printed with large “700” branding on the upper; it has full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole and a rubber outsole for traction.

The “Phosphor” has a highlighter yellow upper, a black sole and hints of black at the toebox and on the tongue. Yeezy Mafia says it will sell for $220 at its release in the spring, considerably less than the $300 retail cost of other Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers.

Fans hoping to get their hands on the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN silhouette a bit earlier can expect two colorways to drop in early 2020. Neon lovers can look forward to the tangerine-hued “Orange” colorway, while sneakerheads looking for something more classic can anticipate the “Triple Black” colorway, which West himself was spotted wearing.

In related news, several colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are expected this month. According to Yeezy Mafia, fans can look forward to four sneaker drops: “Yeezreel” on Dec. 14, “Yeezreel Glow RF” on Dec. 17, “Yechiel RF” on Dec. 19, and “Yechiel” on Dec. 20.

