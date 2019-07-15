Here’s a First Look at the Upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Magnet’

Leaks of Adidas Yeezy releases are a common occurrence nowadays — and it doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon. The latest tease on social media is a first look at another coveted pair.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the popular Yeezy Boost 700 sneaker will release in a “Magnet” colorway. While official images have yet to surface, the aforementioned leaker account has provided fans with a mock-up image to the sneaker.

It will feature a combination of mesh and suede on the low-cut upper that’s dressed in tonal gray hues throughout. Capping off the look is the chunky Boost midsole, which is regarded by many to be one of the most comfortable cushioning systems the brand has to offer.

As of now, a release date for the leaked “Magnet” Yeezy Boost 700 has yet to be announced by Adidas, but stay tuned for updates. The shoes are expected to retail for $300.

Additional launches from Kanye West and Adidas reportedly in line for 2019 include new “Cloud White” and “Citrin” colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and the newest Yeezy Boost 350 V3, which is rumored to be debuting this year.

Check out the video below on how to effectively clean your kicks.

Want more?

100 of the Rarest Sneakers Are Up for Auction, Including a Pair of Nikes Valued at $110K

New Teasers of the Yeezy Boost Clean, Cool ‘Cloud White’ & ‘Citrin’ Colorways Make the Rounds

Kanye West’s Latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 Sneaker Is Rumored to Be Releasing Soon