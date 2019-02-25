How to Buy the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Inertia’

The next colorway of rapper-turned-designer Kanye West and Adidas’ acclaimed Yeezy Boost 700 sneaker is slated to release next week, the brand announced today.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia” is the next iteration of the shoe to drop. The sneaker features plush Boost cushioning, a cream outsole and an upper made of suede, premium leather and mesh. It also boasts coral and reflective details on the heel. The style is executed in various gray tones (including suede overlays with a blue tint).

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia” hits stores on March 9 and will retail for $300. The sneakers will be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select retailers and via Yeezy Supply.

The top-down look of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia.” CREDIT: Adidas

A look from the front of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia.” CREDIT: Adidas

The “Salt” iteration of the shoe was the latest to hit stores, dropping on Saturday, also with a $300 retail price. The sneaker boasts a suede, premium leather and mesh upper that is paired with a black outsole. According to Yeezy Mafia, the brand released 6,468 pairs of the “Salt” shoe in the U.S. and 6,208 pairs in Europe.

