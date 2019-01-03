An Early Look at the Upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Inertia’

Last month, reports surfaced pointing to what Kanye West and Adidas may have in the works for spring ’19, and now we have an early look at one of the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s that’s known as “Inertia.”

Thanks to ONUSinfo on Instagram, the West-designed sneaker stays true to the early renderings of a stealthy makeup by sporting a multitude of gray hues surrounding the entirety of the mesh uppers while pink accents are seen on the side of the Boost-cushioned midsole. A beige outsole completes the look.

The upcoming iteration can also be seen deconstructed, courtesy of Yeezy Mafia. In an Instagram post, the style is dissected with the uppers separated from the Boost material and the chunky outsole.

While the sneakers have yet to be confirmed by both West and the Three Stripes, the “Inertia” Yeezy Boost 700 is expected to release sometime in spring ’19 alongside the “Analog” and “Salt” iterations as part of Ye’s upcoming season 8 collection with the brand. Retail prices for the pairs have yet to be announced. Expect the silhouette to arrive in both kids’ and infant sizes as well.

