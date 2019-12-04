The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Carbon Blue’ and Yeezy Slides Are Coming Soon

Adidas has confirmed that several Yeezy releases will hit stores in the coming weeks.

The Yeezy Slide is scheduled to drop this week in three colorways: “Desert Sand,” “Bone” and “Resin.” The silhouette is made from injected EVA foam that’s lightweight and durable, and made to offer immediate step-in comfort. Also, its outsole was designed with a strategic groove placement for comfort and traction.

The “Desert Sand” look will drop exclusively on Yeezy Supply in adult, kids and infant sizing on Dec. 6. Retail pricing is $55, $45 and $35, respectively. The “Bone” and “Resin” iterations will release via Yeezy Supply, but they will also hit Adidas.com/Yeezy and select retailers in Africa, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, India and Latin America.

Yeezy Slide “Bone.” CREDIT: Adidas

Yeezy Slide “Resin.” CREDIT: Adidas

And later in the month, Adidas will release another colorway of the fan-favorite Adidas Yeezy Boost 700.

The next iteration of the Kanye West-designed shoe, dubbed “Carbon Blue,” will arrive on Dec. 18. The sneaker will arrive via Adidas.com/Yeezy, select retailers and Yeezy Supply, retailing for $300.

The uppers of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Carbon Blue” features blue suede overlays, blue and gray mesh underlays on the upper, light gray premium leather and dark gray suede on the heel.

