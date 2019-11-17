Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Carbon Blue’ Will Reportedly Release Soon

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line have yet another release to anticipate.

According to a Yeezy Mafia Instagram post on Saturday, West and Adidas are next set to drop the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 in a new colorway: “Carbon Blue.”

While official imagery and details have yet to drop, purported images leaked by Yeezy Mafia offer a look at the sneaker. The shoe seemingly combines elements from several past Yeezy Boost 700 colorways, with a blue and gray upper constructed of mesh and suede, a pale blue Boost midsole with orange accents and tan rubber gum sole.

The Yeezy Boost 700 is one of West’s best-selling styles, offering a retro-inspired look that fits into the dad shoe trend. Neither Adidas nor West have provided official information regarding the sneaker’s release, but Yeezy Mafia said it is expected to drop soon. Past colorways of the Yeezy Boost 700 have sold for $300.

The “Carbon Blue” colorway is executed on the original Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 model, but West has also dropped a v2 of the sneaker. A third version, called the 700 MNVN, will reportedly come out in “Triple Black” and “Orange” colorways in 2020, with a $220 price point.

In related news, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Alien” dropped yesterday. It retailed for $230 but quickly sold out; fans can now shop the silhouette on re-commerce site StockX for $500 and up.

