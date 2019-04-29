Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Analog’ Is Reselling for Below Retail Price

This past weekend featured the release of the much anticipated Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog” and similar to previous drops, the shoes flew off the shelves. If you missed out on your chance at securing the Kanye West-designed runner, here are a few options to copping the sneakers after its launch.

The style is executed with white mesh on the upper that’s complemented by both suede and leather overlays, which sits atop a chunky Boost midsole and rubber outsole. The “Analog” iteration is available on a handful of resale sites including on StockX and Flight Club, with select sizes below its suggested retail price of $300. Unlike past Yeezy releases, smaller sizes including 4 to 6 are currently only reselling for slightly above its original price, which means fans with smaller feet won’t need to shell out extra cash to add the coveted pair to their sneaker closet.

Fans eager to cop the “Analog” Yeezy Boost 700 should act fast as these deals won’t last long.

