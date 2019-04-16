How to Get the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Analog’

Kanye West and Adidas are making sure your closets are stocked with Yeezy styles in 2019.

The brand announced today release information for the next West-designed look to hit stores, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog.” Yeezy Mafia teased on-foot images of the shoe last week.

The “Analog” iteration of the sneaker is executed primarily in a cream hue. The upper is designed with neutral suede overlays and premium leather with mesh underlays. It also features reflective details on the heels. Completing the shoe is Adidas’ acclaimed responsive Boost midsole cushioning and a black outsole.

And the teased release information from Yeezy Mafia was correct: the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog” arrives April 27. The sneaker will retail for $300. It can be purchased on Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select retailers and via Yeezy Supply.

A look from above the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog.” CREDIT: Adidas

A look from the front of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog.” CREDIT: Adidas

In other Yeezy-related news, Adidas and West are set to release the “Oil” iteration of the Yeezy Desert Boot on Saturday. The mid-cut silhouette features uppers with dark brown nubuck and suede overlays and mesh underlays, a reflective pull tab on the tongue and a durable rubber. The U.S.-only release will retail for $200.

Prior to the “Oil” look, the last Yeezy Desert Boot to hit stores was the “Rock” version, which arrived April 13. The style, which was also exclusive to U.S. consumers and retailed for $200, was executed in beige tones and featured nubuck uppers with mesh and suede overlays, a reflective pull tab and durable rubber outsole.