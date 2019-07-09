Kanye West’s Latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 Sneaker Is Rumored to Be Releasing Soon

With the onslaught of colorways that have released for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the last few years, it appears that Kanye West and Adidas may finally transition to a brand new variation of the popular lifestyle running sneaker.

Thanks to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, West was spotted in an unreleased silhouette that’s slated to be the newest Yeezy Boost 350 V3 in the “Alien” colorway. The upper of the V3 features a breathable Primeknit material that’s similar to its predecessors. According to the aforementioned leaker account, a contrasting white and gray print cover the upper of both shoes with the left pair including Three Stripes branding across the midfoot. We can assume that Boost is utilized within the rubber midsole, which is one of the most popular cushioning systems from the brand thanks to its comfortability it provides for wearers.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the “Alien” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 shoes are rumored to be launching soon, but the official release info including retail pricing has yet to be confirmed by the sportswear giant.

In related news, the regional-exclusive Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Lundmark” is releasing in full-family-sizing this Saturday.

Check out the video below on how to clean your kicks.

Want more?

Two More Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Are Rumored to Arrive This Fall

Leaked Photo Shows a Pink Yeezy 500 Sneaker Expected to Release During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Bone White’ Is Reportedly Releasing In Full Family Sizing