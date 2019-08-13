A New Yeezy Sneaker Is Coming Soon

Yeezy fans, a new sneaker appears to be on the way.

According to sneaker leak account Yeezy Mafia on social media, Adidas and rapper-turned-designer Kanye West are set to deliver the Yeezy Boost 350 V3. The first colorway is dubbed “Alien,” executed with several gray tones.

The new silhouette is designed with a sleeker Primeknit upper than past iterations in the 350 line (which also sits higher on the ankle), as well as a snug collar and a midsole and outsole that abandons the ridges synonymous with the franchise.

Although Adidas hasn’t revealed the shoe’s release date or price point, Yeezy Mafia is stating the shoe should retail for $230 and hit stores by year’s end.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V3

ALIEN

$230

COMING SOON

FULL DETAILS ON https://t.co/vpizmqzed1 pic.twitter.com/ng3cagF4XF — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) August 13, 2019

The Yeezy Boost 350 V3 unveiling comes more than a week after Adidas and Yeezy Supply hosted a massive online restock of more than 20 past favorites including multiple Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s (such as “Semi Frozen Yellow,” “Butter” and “Zebra”), several Powerphase and Boost 700 colorways and more. Prices ranged from $150 to $300.

In other Yeezy related news, the beloved Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” is scheduled to hit stores Saturday in men’s, kids and infant sizing, retailing for $300, $180 and $150, respectively. The sneakers will be available via Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, the Adidas app and at select Adidas retailers.

