A Closer Look at Kanye West’s New ‘Alien’ Adidas Yeezy Sneaker Surfaces

By Victor Deng
Kanye West
Following last month’s reports that the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 model will soon release as a new V3 variation, a first-look at the latest style have surfaced.

Thanks to @hanzuying on Instagram, the initial colorways of the highly anticipated Yeezy Boost 350 V3 will include a stealthy black makeup along with the “Alien” iteration. The forthcoming silhouette will arrive in a mid-cut Primeknit upper that features perforations running across the sides. The signature Boost cushioning technology appears to be housed within a rubber shell on the midsole and rubber outsole. Along with the still shots of the shoe, the Instagram user has also provided fans with additional on-feet photos.

According to the post, both colorways are expected to release sometime in December; they are expected to retail for $230 each, but that information has yet to be officially confirmed by Adidas.

In related news, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Inertia” will release Saturday on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas retailers for $300.

