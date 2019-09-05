A Closer Look at Kanye West’s New ‘Alien’ Adidas Yeezy Sneaker Surfaces

Following last month’s reports that the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 model will soon release as a new V3 variation, a first-look at the latest style have surfaced.
Thanks to @hanzuying on Instagram, the initial colorways of the highly anticipated Yeezy Boost 350 V3 will include a stealthy black makeup along with the “Alien” iteration. The forthcoming silhouette will arrive in a mid-cut Primeknit upper that features perforations running across the sides. The signature Boost cushioning technology appears to be housed within a rubber shell on the midsole and rubber outsole. Along with the still shots of the shoe, the Instagram user has also provided fans with additional on-feet photos.
According to the post, both colorways are expected to release sometime in December; they are expected to retail for $230 each, but that information has yet to be officially confirmed by Adidas.
In related news, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Inertia” will release Saturday on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas retailers for $300.
View this post on Instagram
Clear look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 Alien Style Code:FB6878 Release Date: December 2019 Price:$230
View this post on Instagram
Clear look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 Black Style Code:FB7876 Release Date: December 2019 Price:$230
View this post on Instagram
On-foot look of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3
View this post on Instagram
On-foot look of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 Alien
