A Very Rare Sample of the ‘Zebra’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Surfaces

After Kanye West dominated the headlines over the weekend when he was spotted rocking the unreleased “Vanta” Yeezy Boost 700s during a surprise appearance at Kid Cudi’s Coachella music set, it appears that another previously unseen Adidas Yeezy shoe also surfaced.

Images of a never-before-seen variation of the “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made rounds online yesterday thanks to Instagram user @hanzuying. Unlike the retail version that’s currently reselling for over $300 on StockX, this alternative variation boasts a translucent design, which replaces the red “SPLY 350” branding previously stitched onto the lateral side. Similar to the African animal, black stripes cover the entirety of the white-based Primeknit upper. Adding to the look is a white semi-translucent Boost-cushioned midsole. According to the Instagram account, this sample version of the “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 will not be seeing a formal retail release, but check out a detailed look at the coveted shoes below.

In other related news, the forthcoming “Analog” Yeezy Boost 700 will arrive this Saturday on Adidas.com/Yeezy, on Yeezy Supply, and at select retailers globally. The kicks will retail for $300.

