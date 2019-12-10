The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Yecheil’ Is Coming Soon

Another colorway of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is coming soon in sizing for the whole family.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yecheil” is scheduled to arrive Dec. 20 and will come in adult, kids and infant sizes. The sneakers will retail for $220, $160 and $140, respectively.

The “Yecheil” iteration of the shoe features a multicolored upper made with a re-engineered version of Adidas’ popular Primeknit material, a post-dyed monofilament side stripe, reflective threads woven into the laces and plush Boost midsole cushioning.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yecheil” will be sold via Adidas.com/Yeezy, on the Adidas app in North America and Europe, at select retailers and on Yeezysupply.com.

This week, Adidas also revealed another 350 V2 colorway that will hit stores this month. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yeezreel” will arrive Dec. 14 and retail for $220. The sneakers are designed with a predominantly volt upper with hits of black and turquoise laces, which sits atop a Boost midsole. The sneakers will be available on Adidas.com/yeezy, Yeezysupply.com, on the Adidas app and at select retailers.

Aside from another 350 V2, a new Yeezy style is slated to hit the market this month. The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 in the “Azael” colorway, which features a sail or light bone hue on the cage paired with a black tongue, is scheduled to drop on Dec. 23 and will retail for $180.

