Your First Look at the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Yecheil’

After surfacing on social media last month, fans now have a first look at the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yecheil,” which is reportedly releasing this holiday season.

Yesterday, images of the newest Yeezy colorway emerged, courtesy of @kickwhoshow on Instagram. Unlike its predecessors, the kicks feature a new Primeknit design. A two-toned upper is executed with a red and black color scheme that’s split by the side stripe, while subtle hits of blue and yellow are found on the heel portion of the knit. Capping off the look is a plush Boost-cushioned midsole that’s concealed within a black rubber shell.

Included with the detailed imagery was a potential release date that currently has the shoes scheduled to drop sometime in December, but the official release information for the “Yecheil” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has yet to be confirmed by Adidas.

Want more?

A Closer Look at Kanye West’s New ‘Alien’ Adidas Yeezy Sneaker Surfaces

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Basketball Sneaker Will Reportedly Be Released in Black

Kanye West Is Forbes’ 2019 Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Star — and It’s All Thanks to Yeezy

Watch on FN