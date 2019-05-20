Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Synth’ Is Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Kanye West
Kanye West
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

More colorways of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are rumored to be on the way, including the forthcoming “Synth” makeup that’s expected to be releasing soon.

Initial reports surrounding the latest style comes courtesy of the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram. While official images have yet to surface, the leaker group has provided fans with a rendering of what they can expect of the shoe. The “Synth” colorway is executed in a soft pink hue that covers the entirety of the breathable Primeknit upper. Similar to the silhouette’s recently leaked beige makeup is the removal of the pull tab regularly seen on the heel. Additional details on the upper include a translucent stripe found on the lateral side of the sneaker. The midsole is equipped with the Three Stripes’ plush Boost cushioning unit along with a rubber outsole underneath.

Related

Glow-in-the-Dark Yeezys Have Blinding Neon Green Colors That Will Get You Noticed

More Leaks of the Upcoming All-Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Surface

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Debuts in a Beige Colorway

View this post on Instagram

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 SYNTH COMING SOON

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia) on

Official release information of the “Synth” Yeezy Boost 250 V2 has yet to be confirmed by Adidas, but the kicks are expected to retail for $220. In related news, the “Glow-in-the-Dark” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is expected to drop this Saturday at select Adidas retailers for $220.

Check out the video below on how to effectively clean your kicks.

Want more?

Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Vanta’ Sneakers Are Releasing Much Earlier Than Expected

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Tephra’ Now Has a Release Date

Glow-in-the-Dark Yeezys Have Blinding Neon Green Colors That Will Get You Noticed

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad