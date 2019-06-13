Here’s When the Next Wave of Regional Exclusive Adidas Yeezys Are Releasing

Following leaks last month, Kanye West and Adidas have given their latest regional exclusive Yeezy Boost 350 V2 collection a release date.

The lineup will consist of the “Antlia,” “Synth,” and “Lundmark” colorways in both the non-reflective and reflective versions. Each pair boasts a re-engineered Primeknit upper that’s dressed in a monochromatic color palette. The lateral portion of the sneaker is contrasted by a translucent stripe that expands from the toe box to the heel. Unlike the colorways that have previously dropped, this launch will not include a pull tab on the heel. Capping off the look is the signature Boost cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Lundmark.” CREDIT: Adidas

The “Synth” iteration will be available on June 22 exclusively in select cities in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and India, while the “Antlia” makeup will launch exclusively in select countries within Europe, in Russia and Ukraine. Fans located in North America and Latin America will have to wait until July 13 to receive the exclusive “Lundmark” colorway. All three pairs will be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers with the men’s sizing for $220, $160 for kids, and $140 for infants.

In related Yeezy news, the “Tephra” Yeezy Boost 700 V2 is releasing this Saturday for $300.

