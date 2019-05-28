Adidas Has More Regional Exclusive Adidas Yeezy 350 V2s Coming Next Month

In March, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 launched in different regions across the globe in the “Clay,” “True Form,” and “Hyperspace” colorways. And thanks to early reports from Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, it appears another regional exclusive release of the shoe will arrive next month.

The latest offerings will include the “Lundmark,” Antlia” and “Synth” makeups, all featuring both a nonreflective and reflective design. According to the post, the “Lundmark” colorway will launch in the Americas while the “Antlia” will drop in Europe, and Africa, Asia, and Australia will get the “Synth.”

Each pair boasts a monochromatic Primeknit upper with a stripe on the lateral side as well as a Boost cushioned midsole and rubber outsole. The standout feature for the forthcoming variation is the removal of the heel tab. The nonreflective iteration is expected to release on June 21 and the reflective version will drop the following day. Fans can expect the kicks to retail for $220 each.

In related Yeezy news, the all-black Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” is launching Saturday on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at Yeezy Supply for $300.

Check out the video below on how to effectively clean your kicks.

