The Highly Anticipated ‘Glow-in-the-Dark’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Arriving This Month

Following weeks of build up, the forthcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Glow-in-the-Dark” has now received a rumored release date.

The newest information comes courtesy of The Yeezy Mafia on Instagram stating that the highly anticipated iteration is expected to release this month. As a fresher, the popular style boasts an eye-catching neon green color on the Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by an orange translucent stripe on the lateral sides. Completing the look is the aforementioned green hue covering the entirety of the Boost cushioned midsole along with the rubber outsole, which does glow in the dark.

According to the leaker group, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Glow-in-the-Dark” is rumored to launch on May 25 at select Adidas retailers. The men’s sizing is expected to retail for $250 unlike the usual $220 price tag, which is mostly due to the higher production cost in making the shoe glow-in-the-dark. The latest iteration is also expected to drop in full-family sizing but retail prices regarding the smaller sizes have yet to be disclosed.

