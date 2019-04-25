The Highly Anticipated ‘Glow-in-the-Dark’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 May Be Arriving Soon

Alongside the previously unseen Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” sample that made rounds on social media this week, fans of the Kanye West-designed silhouette are in for another treat.

Adding to the buzz of the popular lifestyle runner, new images of the highly anticipated “Glow-in-the-Dark” style have been revealed, thanks to Instagram user @s.sam.group. Lining up to earlier reports, the kicks boast a monochromatic neon green color that covers the entirety of the Primeknit upper. Similar to past launches, the lateral side features a stripe design, this time in a contrasting orange hue. Thanks to the new images seen below, it appears that the glowing elements will extend to the heel tab and laces. Capping off the look is the Boost cushioning technology in the midsole and a glow-in-the-dark rubber outsole.

Official release info has not yet been confirmed by Adidas or West, but according to the Yeezy Mafia on Twitter, the “Glow-in-the-Dark” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is rumored to make its debut in spring. Unlike previous releases, the retail price is expected to be $250 instead of the usual $220, which is likely due to the increased production cost by making the majority of the shoes glow.

