Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Earth’ Is Slated for a 2020 Release

Fans of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 silhouette are in luck: Another color of the sneaker appears to be coming in 2020.

A leak today by Yeezy Mafia said it would be the “Earth” iteration of the acclaimed Kanye West-designed shoe. The look is executed in a brown hue that takes over the Primeknit upper and midsole. There is a hit of yellow on the midsole near the heel and a dark brown shade on the collar. The shoe is completed with a classic gum outsole.

Yeezy Mafia did not provide an exact release date, but the sneaker leak account did state that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Earth” would hit stores in 2020 and would come with a $220 price tag. Although the images and info leaked today, there is no confirmation from the Three Stripes about when, or if, the sneaker will hit stores.

For those not content with waiting until next year for a new Yeezy Boost 350 V2, Yeezy Mafia revealed two days ago the releases are expected to hit stores in December from West’s brand. The looks include the “Yeezreel” on Dec. 14, the “Yeezreel Glow RF” on Dec. 17, the “Yechiel RF” on Dec. 19, and the “Yechiel” on Dec. 20.

Two weeks ago, Yeezy Mafia revealed another take on the silhouette, the “Desert Sage” look, which is also expected in 2020.

