Another Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorway Is Expected to Arrive in Early 2020

Although there’s plenty of time left for more sneaker drops this year, Yeezy Mafia just gave a look at a shoe slated to drop in early 2020.

The sneaker leak account posted an image of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Desert Sage” today, an eye-catching look predominantly executed in a muted green tone with a light gum outsole and an orange collar. The look, as with all 350 V2s, features plush full-length Boost cushioning.

While Yeezy Mafia shared an image and a price point ($220), no release date has been revealed.

And this colorway may not be the only 350 V2 to hit the market next year. Lat month, sneaker leak social media account @pyleaks said nine more will be delivered including the “Earth/Earth/Earth,” “Marsh/Marsh/Marsh” and “Tailgt/Tailgt/Tailg” iterations, two more triple-black styles and four “Supcol/Supcol/Supcol” takes. (Images of the shoes were not shared.)

Also slated to release in early 2020, according to Yeezy Mafia, is the Yeezy Foam Runner. Although no release date was shared, the account stated the clog style will retail for $75.

