‘Desert Sage’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Rumored to Release in Early 2020

Leaked photos of a new “Desert Sage” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker have circulated on social media ahead of its expected release in early 2020.

True to the initial mockups provided by the Yeezy Mafia last month, the latest imagery shows a colorway dressed in a khaki green woven Primeknit upper contrasted by a vibrant orange sockiner and gray stripe running across the midfoot. The shoe’s standout feature is the ultra-plush Boost cushioning that’s housed within a semi-translucent shell in the midsole. Similar to a selection of previously released colorways, this pair does not include a pull tab at the heel.

According to Yeezy Mafia, this colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is expected to arrive in early 2020 for $220, but official release information has not been provided by the Three Stripes or West.

Want more?

This New Pokémon x Adidas Advantage Collab Features Pixelated Pikachu Graphics

An Updated Version of Donovan Mitchell’s Signature Sneaker Could Be Releasing in 2020

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Yeshaya’ Will Reportedly Release Soon