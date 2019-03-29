Here’s How Many Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Clay’ Kicks Are Hitting U.S. Stores Tomorrow

After initially rumored to release alongside the “True Form” and “Hyperspace” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s on March 17, the “Clay” colorway of the popular Yeezy-designed running shoe is finally arriving this weekend. Thanks to the Yeezy Mafia, here are how many pairs are dropping on the Adidas web store tomorrow.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, there will be 35,605 sold on Adidas.com/Yeezy, with sizes ranging from 4 to 14. The size with the most limited run will be a 13 at 161 pairs, and the size with the highest amount produced is a 9 at 5,046.

The latest iteration of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is dressed in a dark orange hue throughout the entirety of the lightweight Primeknit upper. A translucent panel is woven onto the side of the fabric, which connects onto the bright orange heel tab. The midsole features the brand’s signature Boost cushioning unit with a gum bottom outsole to cap off the look.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay” is releasing exclusively in North America and Latin America on Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select Adidas retailers, and on Yeezy Supply tomorrow. The limited-edition kicks will retail for $220 in adult sizing as well as $160 for kids and $140 for infants. Both kids’ and infant sizing will be available only in the U.S.

